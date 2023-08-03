Minister Şimşek to meet with international investors tomorrow

According to the information obtained from the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, Minister Şimşek will participate in the Türkiye Economic Forum, organized by JP Morgan with the participation of approximately 50 investors, which will take place in Istanbul tomorrow.

During the Forum, Şimşek will deliver a presentation to international investors, explaining the Turkish economy.

Following the presentation, Şimşek will hold separate meetings with different investor groups, including representatives from BlackRock, JP Morgan, Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund, and Franklin Templeton investment firms.

Additionally, as part of the same event, Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will also give a presentation.

The Forum and meetings will be closed to the press.