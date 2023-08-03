Istanbul to be scorching today, Adil Tek points out

The hottest days of the summer season are being experienced. The Eyyam-ı bahur heat has begun. Adil Tek, the Head of the Meteorology Laboratory at Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory, stated that the Eyyam-ı bahur temperatures had come from North Africa to Türkiye, and he mentioned that the temperatures would gradually rise.

He pointed out that the temperatures expected to be seen in the western parts of the country would also affect Istanbul. "In Istanbul, the Eyyam-ı bahur heat will reach its 'peak' today. The temperature in Istanbul will reach up to 39 degrees Celsius. Compared to yesterday, we expect an increase of approximately 8 degrees in the temperature. Towards the weekend, the temperature will gradually decrease. The temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius during the weekend. We expect the hot weather wave to last for a total of 4 days in Istanbul," he said.

Tek also emphasized that people should be cautious about the heat during this period and stated the following:

"People should avoid exposure to direct sunlight between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. For those going outside, it's essential to prefer light-colored clothing. Additionally, water intake should be high during these hot days, and one should avoid consuming protein-rich foods. It is crucial to avoid physically strenuous tasks during the peak hours of heat."