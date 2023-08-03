HIGH SOCIETY SHAKEN BY FAMOUS FAMILY DAUGHTERS CANCER SCANDAL

, the daughter of the prestigious Kardıçalı family in Izmir, and also the sister of socialite, experienced an unfortunate incident.

When 26-year-old Sena felt a lump in her breast, her mother Şebnem took her to the doctor. A sample was taken from the lump in Sena's breast and sent for biopsy. The report from a renowned laboratory in Izmir shattered the family. The report stated that Sena had cancer. Upon Sanem Tezman's guidance, they came to Istanbul and showed the report to top doctors who all confirmed that it was a rapidly spreading type of cancer and immediate removal of her breast was necessary.

Finally, a doctor recommended trying treatment before resorting to the removal of Sena's breast, taking into account her young age. Without wasting time, they began chemotherapy. However, the day after the first chemotherapy session, the owner of the laboratory in Izmir called Şebnem and said, "Your report got mixed up; your daughter does not have cancer."

Her family and Sena, whose mental state has been shattered due to going through chemotherapy unnecessarily, want those responsible for causing this to them to receive the harshest punishment.