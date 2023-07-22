Türkiye appoints new ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed new ambassadors under a decree published in the Official Gazette early Saturday.

According to the decree, Salih Mutlu Sen was appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to Egypt.

Earlier this month, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and mutually named ambassadors. Diplomatic relations between the two countries had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

Meanwhile, Yunus Demirer was appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to France, while Nuket Kucukel Ezberci became Türkiye's envoy to Spain.

Yavuz Kul was appointed to the post of Turkish ambassador to Paraguay.

Chief adviser to the Turkish president, Muhammet Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, was designated as Türkiye's ambassador to Algeria.

Nevzat Uyanik was appointed as Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization.