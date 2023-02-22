Kuwait sends humanitarian aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Kuwait sent humanitarian aid on Wednesday to the victims of two deadly earthquakes that jolted Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

Maha al-Barjas, head of the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society, said a convoy of 12 trucks loaded with relief and medical materials moved to Türkiye and northern Syria.

"The convoy includes blankets, tents, electrical appliances and prefabricated homes," al-Barjas added in a statement.

"This aid convoy is part of assistance from the Kuwaiti people to the peoples of Türkiye and Syria," she added.

Following the quake disaster, the Kuwaiti government dispatched rescue teams to Türkiye to take part in searching for survivors. The Gulf country also pledged $30 million in aid to both Türkiye and Syria.

A popular donation campaign in Kuwait also collected $67.7 million for the quake victims in the two countries.

At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster management agency AFAD said Tuesday.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed in the deadly earthquakes.























