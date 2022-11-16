Turkish environment minister taking part in UN climate change conference

Türkiye's environment, urbanization and climate change minister is taking part in the current UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt's seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Murat Kurum met with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, where he stressed Türkiye's wishes to develop cooperation with Egypt on environmental and climate issues.

Kurum also had a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, where the recent flood disaster in Pakistan was discussed as an example of the effects of climate change.

Rehman conveyed her thanks for Türkiye's humanitarian aid support during the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Kurum and Steffi Lemke, Germany's federal minister of environment, nature conservation, nuclear safety and consumer protection, also spoke on bilateral cooperation to fight the climate crisis.

Egypt is hosting COP27 through Friday, with more than 100 leaders and heads of state attending to discuss ways to lessen the negative impact of climate change and adapt to its repercussions.











































