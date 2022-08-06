Turkish soldier killed during anti-terror operation in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed in northern Iraq where the army launched a military operation to clear the area of terror elements, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Infantry Specialist Sergeant Reşat Ergin was injured after terrorists opened "harassing fire" in the Operation Claw-Lock zone on Friday, according to the ministry.

He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.