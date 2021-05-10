Turkey rescues 18 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

Turkish forces in the northwestern Edirne province rescued 18 asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greek authorities, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said the migrants were rescued from boats on the Meriç river, which forms the Turkish-Greek border.

The migrants said they were beaten and their personal belongings, including phones, IDs, money and shoes, were stolen by Greek security forces before they were pushed back to Turkey, according to the ministry.

The statement also contained images showing bruises inflicted on the bodies of the asylum seekers by Greek authorities.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.