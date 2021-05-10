New U.S. COVID weekly cases fall to lowest since September

People make their way through Times Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 07, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Deaths from COVID-19 fell 1.3% to 4,756 in the week ended May 9, the fewest deaths in a week since July. (Graphic with state-by-state details) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

More than a third of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, and 46% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rate of vaccinations, however, has been slowing for three straight weeks. In the past seven days, an average of 2 million vaccine doses were administered per day, which is down 17% from the previous week and represents the biggest percentage drop reported under the Biden administration. (Graphic on vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta

Only seven out of 50 states reported week-over-week increases in new cases, mostly rising by less than 10%.

Michigan still led the nation in new cases per capita, though that was down 23% from the previous week, according to the Reuters analysis. New cases also fell in Puerto Rico and Colorado, the areas with the next highest rates of infection based on population.

The lowest rates of infection based on population were in Oklahoma, California and Mississippi.

The average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 9%, the second weekly drop in a row.