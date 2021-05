Cemeteries in Brazil opened this weekend for the first time for the general public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael DANTAS / AFP)

Brazil recorded 25,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 889 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,209,990 and the official death toll to 423,229.