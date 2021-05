Tourists are seen at the archeological site Templo Mayor as it re-opens after almost a year of closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mexico City, Mexico April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 704 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 104 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,366,496 and fatalities to 219,089.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.