TURKEY INVITES INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO STAND AGAINST ISRAELS STATE TERRORISM

Turkey's communications director on Monday invited the international community to take responsibility and take a stand against Israel's state terrorism in order to stop the massacres committed by Israel.

In a series of tweets, Fahrettin Altun said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has always stood by Palestinian brothers and sisters in the just cause of Palestine.

"Our President, who has been carrying out a decisive struggle for the independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, continues to defend the independent Palestine and our Palestinian brothers against Israel, which is increasing its terrorist acts and occupation attempts.

"Our President, who held talks with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf, continues his diplomatic traffic without interruption." Altun added.

He emphasized that they will not allow a step-by-step occupation of Palestine.