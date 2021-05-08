Turkey commemorates holy night of Laylat al-Qadr

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay on Saturday marked Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), which marks the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

Oktay in a Twitter message honored the holy night, saying that it is "heralded as more beneficial than a thousand months."

He wished "peace and well-being for the Islamic world and all of humanity, and especially the salvation of our Muslim brothers and sisters who are under occupation."

Separately, Ali Erbaş, head of Turkey's top religious body, invited everyone to join prayers to be held on the occasion.

Erbaş in a tweet said: "On the occasion of Laytat al-Qadr, which is heralded as superior to thousand months, takbirs, salawat and prayers will rise from all of our minarets after the Isha (night) prayer this evening."

"I invite our nation to join takbirs and salawat from their homes and to say amen to prayers," he added.

Laylat al-Qadr is the 27th night of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is being observed Saturday evening in Turkey.