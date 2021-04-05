4 FETO terror suspects arrested in Denizli, Turkey

Security forces in the southwestern Denizli province of Turkey caught four individuals with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the deadly 2016 coup attempt.

According to the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to media, the terror suspects were hiding in a terror cell and provincial security forces began monitoring them as part of an investigation.

Among the suspects are former military students along with judge and prosecutor candidates. One of them, B.A., was sent to prison as he had already been sentenced to more than three years of jail time over the charge of being a terror group member.

A judicial process has been launched for the remaining suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.