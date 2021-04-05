Israeli PM Netanyahu charged with misusing governmental power

Netanyahu attends the hearing for his corruption trial at district court in Jerusalem [AFP]

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made "illegitimate use" of his power in seeking to trade favours with media moguls, the chief prosecutor in his corruption trial told a Jerusalem court on Monday.

Netanyahu misused "the great governmental power entrusted to him, among other things to demand and derive improper benefits from owners of major media in Israel in order to advance his personal affairs - including when he faced his desire to be re-elected," prosecutor Liat Ben Ari said during opening arguments.









