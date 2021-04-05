PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATES KOSOVOS NEW PRESIDENT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday congratulated his newly elected Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

According to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, the leaders discussed regional developments along with bilateral relations in a phone call.

Underlining that Turkish society is an indispensable part of Kosovo's multi-cultural structure and plays a constructive role in establishing a new government and elections process, Erdoğan said he believed the brotherly relations of both countries, with their roots in history, would grow stronger in the days ahead.

Erdoğan also said the multi-dimensional collaboration between Turkey and Kosovo contributes to peace and stability in the Balkans.