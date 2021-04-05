 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan, King Abdullah II discuss regional issues over phone

Erdoğan, King Abdullah II discuss regional issues over phone

Turkish President held a with of Jordan to exchange views over and regional issues.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published April 05,2021
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN, KING ABDULLAH II DISCUSS REGIONAL ISSUES OVER PHONE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday spoke to Jordan's King Abdullah II over the phone, according to the information gained from the presidential sources.

"Turkey-Jordan relations and regional issues were discussed during the call," it said in a statement on Twitter.

Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, a former head of the Jordanian Royal Court, are among some 20 people recently detained on the grounds that they "pose a threat to Jordan's stability."