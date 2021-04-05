PKK terror sympathizers pushed back by French police

After supporters of the terrorist PKK entered the Council of Europe building in France on Monday, French police drove back the terror group sympathizers.

Daniel Holtgen, director of communications at the Council of Europe, said that during a demonstration to free Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed terrorist leader of the terror group, the sympathizers entered the Agora building of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

"Thank you to Strasbourg police for having-once again-rapidly dissolved a violent intrusion of PKK demonstrators on the property of the Council of Europe and ensured the safety of CoE staff on site," he said on Twitter.

French media reported that police used tear gas on the terrorist sympathizers.

Two people involved in the incident were arrested, according to the Strasbourg Prosecutor's Office.

In February 2019, supporters of the terror group attacked the Council of Europe building and police, and 43 PKK sympathizers were arrested.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.