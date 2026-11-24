American aerospace company SpaceX and the US Space Force launched a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday, carrying a classified payload from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The mission, designated USSF-266, lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at 8.08 am local time (1608GMT) during a four-hour launch window.

The flight marked the 29th launch for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting the operation. The rocket stage previously carried 16 Starlink satellite deployments, along with multiple government and commercial missions, including Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, EarthCARE, and payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the US intelligence agency that operates spy satellites.

Following stage separation, the booster was expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Before liftoff, authorities noted that residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties could hear one or more sonic booms, depending on weather and atmospheric conditions.



