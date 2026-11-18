Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said Tuesday that the company has no plans to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang, despite Huang's expressed willingness to return to lead the chipmaker following his resignation last week.

"The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Jones said during Nvidia's third quarter financial results conference call.

Jones added that the company would not discuss the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure or the ongoing investigation during the call.

"We will not be addressing or taking questions on today's call regarding the circumstances of Jensen's resignation and the ongoing investigation," he said.

Jones' remarks came after Huang made his first public statement since stepping down, indicating that he would be willing to return if the board determined that his reinstatement would serve the company's interests.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang said in a statement.

Huang resigned last week after 33 years leading the company he co-founded. His departure followed reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.



