Syria demands end to Israeli incursions, says force cannot legitimize occupation

Syria called on Tuesday for firm international action to stop Israeli incursions into its southern territory, saying military force would not legitimize the occupation.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned repeated raids in Quneitra and Daraa provinces and attacks on civilians, including women, children and elderly people.

It accused Israeli forces of violating international law, disrupting livelihoods and restricting residents' access to their land.

Damascus reaffirmed its sovereignty over the entire country and urged the international community to press Israel to halt the incursions, warning that continued attacks threatened regional stability and prospects for peace.

The statement followed Israeli shelling of farmland near Koya and Abidin in western Daraa overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

Syria's SANA news agency reported that an Israeli helicopter also fired heavy machine guns at a house in Koya, setting it on fire and prompting residents to flee.

The attacks followed an Israeli raid on nearby Maariya on Monday evening, when troops searched homes, beat a resident and smashed his car, the agency said.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into parts of southern Syria despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.



