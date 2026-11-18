Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar vowed on Tuesday to take countermeasures against Britain after it sanctioned companies involved in settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

In a post on US social media company X, Saar said his government was considering a range of responses and called the sanctions a "hostile act."

Saar claimed the sanctions targeted law-abiding private companies. He also said Israel would consider new ways to support illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier on Tuesday, the British Foreign Office announced sanctions against eight construction and property development companies, saying the measures would disrupt financing for further illegal settlement construction.

The package also targeted Tzav 9, an Israeli group that the ministry said had organized and carried out blockades of humanitarian aid convoys entering Gaza as recently as October.

The sanctions were announced ahead of the final bidding deadlines for the E1 settlement project near occupied East Jerusalem, which Britain says threatens the viability of a two-state solution.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband warned companies against participating in the project.

"Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution," he said.



