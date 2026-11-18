The Sudanese army and allied forces advanced in three districts of West Kordofan state Tuesday as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) pulled back, military sources told Anadolu.

Troops carried out sweeps in villages across Al-Khuway and areas north and east of Al-Nuhud and Abu Zabad, the sources said.

The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee, a local relief group, appealed for food, medicine and emergency supplies for Al-Khuway, saying the army had retaken eight administrative areas there.

It also urged state authorities and traders to send supply convoys to the district.

On Monday, Mohamed Didan, a spokesman for the army's special operations forces, told Anadolu that troops had seized Al-Saatat, northeast of Abu Zabad.

Didan said Abu Zabad links northern and southern parts of West Kordofan, making it strategically important.

The advances follow the army's capture of Al-Khuway on Friday, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, according to Sudanese officials.

The war between the army and the RSF began in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people.

The UN refugee agency's latest regional tally puts the number of forcibly displaced people at about 11.4 million.



