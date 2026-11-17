Apple to face trial in France over alleged planned obsolescence of iPhones

US technology company Apple will stand trial in France in June 2027 over allegations of planned obsolescence involving several iPhone models, following a complaint by a consumer association, the group said Tuesday.

The Paris prosecutor's office has decided to pursue Apple over alleged practices that obstruct repairs and the refurbishment of iPhones outside the company's authorized service network, according to Halte à l'obsolescence programmee (HOP), a French association campaigning against planned obsolescence.

The case concerns 24 iPhone models and follows a complaint filed by HOP on Dec. 7, 2022.

A preliminary hearing to set the trial schedule is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2027, while court arguments are expected to take place over several days in June, the association said.

At the center of the case is a practice known as "serialization," which links the serial numbers of a device's components, such as its screen, battery and camera, to the phone.

HOP alleges that the system can cause malfunctions when components are replaced by repairers outside Apple's authorized network, including when genuine replacement parts are used without the company's software approval.

The association says the practice can limit independent repair options and make it harder for consumers to have their devices repaired outside Apple's service network.

HOP said Apple had announced steps since 2022 to limit serialization on newer iPhones and allow some repairs by third parties to be validated.

However, it said the effectiveness of these changes remained to be confirmed over time.





