OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Wallet to enable purchases through AI agents

OpenAI on Friday announced ChatGPT Wallet, a payment feature enabling its "dots" artificial intelligence agents to make purchases on behalf of users, subject to approval for each transaction.

Developed in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, the feature allows eligible users to enter their card details once, have an AI agent search for products and authorize purchases through a security check.

OpenAI said cardholders would retain their existing credit card rewards and protections.

The company said its agents would not have access to users' actual card details. Instead, payment networks would generate transaction-specific payment tokens containing a limited-use card number, security code and expiration date.

OpenAI said it would not initially take a share of transactions processed through the wallet, focusing instead on building relationships with merchants and payment networks.

The feature could eventually become an additional revenue stream as the company expands its presence in AI-assisted shopping.

ChatGPT Wallet follows earlier changes to OpenAI's commerce offerings. The company introduced Instant Checkout in September 2025 before moving away from that model and launching a revamped product discovery and comparison experience in March.

OpenAI unveiled its dots agents at its annual developer conference in late September.

The launch comes amid growing competition among technology companies to develop personal AI assistants capable of handling shopping, travel bookings and other everyday tasks.



