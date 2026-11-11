Grand Theft Auto VI opens preloads nine days before launch

Rockstar Games said it opened early downloads for Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 10, nine days before its release.

Players who preordered a digital copy can download the game now.

The download may require up to 212 GB of free space, depending on the console, according to Rockstar's support site.

Rockstar said the game targets 30 frames per second on current consoles. The PlayStation 5 Pro version will have sharper graphics and will be the only one with ray-traced shadows.

Players will also be able to stream the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The streamed version will use Xbox Series S graphics settings, and Rockstar said internet speeds can affect performance.





