Nvidia sees $1 trillion revenue opportunity for AI chips by 2027

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday the revenue opportunity for its artificial intelligence chips could reach at least $1 trillion by 2027.

"Right here where I stand, I see through 2027, at least $1 trillion," Huang said at a conference in the US state of California.

Computing demand will be "much higher than that," he added.

Huang emphasized that Nvidia's ecosystem now spans digital and physical AI applications, from OpenClaw-powered personal AI agents to autonomous robots and robotaxis, and extends into enterprise and edge computing.

"The inference inflection has arrived," Huang said, adding that demand for AI computing power continues to accelerate as businesses scale up their use of artificial intelligence.