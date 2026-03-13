China approves 1st implantable brain-computer interface device

China on Friday approved its first implantable brain-computer interface device, marking a key milestone in the country's push to compete with US firms in neurotechnology.

China's drug regulator, the National Medical Products Administration, said it approved a brain implant developed by Neuracle Medical Technology for adult patients with partial paralysis caused by spinal cord injuries.

During clinical trials, patients using Neuracle's brain-computer interface (BCI) showed improved ability to grasp and hold objects with their hands.

The company is among a growing number of Chinese startups developing BCI technologies that allow people to control computers and other devices with their minds, as firms seen as potential rivals to Elon Musk's Neuralink gain momentum with regulatory backing and new investment.

The approval sparked a stock rally among several Hong Kong-listed companies linked to BCI technologies, with shares of Sanbo Hospital Management Group, Innovation Medical Management, and Nanjing Panda Electronics surging more than 10%.



