Saudi crown prince, French president discuss regional military escalation

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the ongoing military escalation in the region with French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call on Friday, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The call addressed the latest regional developments and the impact of the escalating military tensions on security and stability in the region, the statement said.

Both leaders stressed the need to halt actions that threaten regional and international security, the ministry added.

The discussions come amid rising tensions across the Middle East, which have flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.