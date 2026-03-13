Germany’s Merz criticizes Trump over easing Russia oil sanctions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized US President Donald Trump on Friday for temporarily easing sanctions on Russia amid rising oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East.

At a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Merz said pressure on Russia should be intensified, not relaxed, to end the war in Ukraine.

"We discussed the issue of oil and gas supplies from Russia with the US president this week during the G7 meeting," Merz said, referring to Wednesday's video call among G7 leaders.

"There was a very clear consensus among six G7 members that this is not the right signal to send. We then learned this morning that the US administration has apparently made its decision," he continued.

"Once again, we believe this is the wrong move. There is currently a price problem, not a supply problem. In that respect, I would like to know what other motives led the US administration to make this decision."