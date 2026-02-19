OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs avoid handshake at India AI summit

A brief moment of visible awkwardness between two leading figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry was captured on camera during an AI summit in India on Thursday.

During a group photo opportunity alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei appeared to avoid shaking hands or joining hands with others in the group.

Instead, the two executives hesitated momentarily before raising clasped fists as cameras recorded the exchange.

The moment quickly circulated on social media, prompting speculation about tensions between the rival AI companies.

The incident comes amid intensifying competition between OpenAI and Anthropic, two firms at the forefront of generative AI development.

Amodei co-founded Anthropic after leaving OpenAI in 2020, following reported disagreements over leadership and the company's strategic direction.

Since then, Anthropic has positioned itself as a safety-focused alternative in the AI sector and has at times publicly criticized OpenAI's commercial approach, including through advertising campaigns.

Neither OpenAI nor Anthropic immediately commented on the brief interaction.

The week-long summit, which opened Tuesday, focuses on AI's economic and societal impact and highlights India's growing role in global technology development.



