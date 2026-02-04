China bans hiddenh car door handles over safety concerns

China will become the first country in the world to ban hidden car door handles, made popular by Tesla and widely used in modern electric vehicles.

The decision comes after concerns that doors may fail to open in accidents if the vehicle's electrical system is disabled, leading to increased fatalities.

The new regulation, announced by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, requires vehicles to have mechanical door handles that can be operated both from inside and outside through physical intervention.

FATAL ACCIDENTS TRIGGER THE RULE

The regulation follows tragic incidents involving Xiaomi electric vehicles, where passengers could not be evacuated because electronic door handles failed after crashes.

In recent accidents in Chengdu and Tongling, rescue attempts failed even as bystanders rushed to help, highlighting the safety risks. According to state media, about 60% of China's 100 best-selling new-generation vehicles currently use the controversial hidden handle design.

RULES TAKE EFFECT IN 2027

Starting January 1, 2027, vehicles (excluding trunks) must have a gap measuring at least 6 cm x 2 cm x 2.5 cm and a handle that can be manually grasped.

Clear markings indicating the location of interior mechanical release handles will also be mandatory. Vehicles already approved or in production will be given a two-year extension, until 2029, to update their designs.

GLOBAL AUTO MARKET IMPACT

As the world's largest electric vehicle market, China's move will affect both local brands and global manufacturers such as Tesla.

Experts predict that manufacturers may return to standard mechanical handles for global models rather than designing separate versions just for China. Meanwhile, safety authorities in the United States and Europe are continuing to review hidden handle systems after similar complaints.