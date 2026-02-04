2nd round of trilateral talks on Russia-Ukraine war begins in Abu Dhabi

A second round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US on the nearly four-year war between Moscow and Kyiv has begun in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the latter's chief negotiator said on Wednesday.

"The negotiation process started in a trilateral format — Ukraine, the United States, and Russia," Rustem Umerov wrote on US social media platform Facebook, noting that the trilateral talks will be followed by work in separate groups by specific tracks.

Umerov said that a "follow-up joint synchronization of positions" is planned after this work, noting that they are working "within the clear directives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to achieve a dignified and lasting peace."

"We inform the Head of State about the progress of each stage of the negotiations," Umerov added.

Russia and Ukraine held an initial two days of consultations on Jan. 23-24, also in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of the US.

Washington's delegation includes US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who arrived in the Emirati capital earlier Wednesday.

Both Kyiv and Washington described the first round of talks as "constructive," while Moscow said contacts have begun in a constructive manner, though there is "significant work ahead."

Soon after the start of the second round of talks, which are expected to last for two days, the Kremlin said it does not plan to release any statements today on the results of the negotiations.

In remarks to journalists during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the doors for a peaceful settlement are open, but noted Russia continues its "special military operation," which Moscow uses to describe the ongoing conflict set to enter its fifth year later this month, until Kyiv makes the "appropriate decisions."

"Our position is extremely clear, and it is well understood by both the Kyiv regime and the American negotiators, who are providing good offices in conducting the trilateral negotiations and to whom we are grateful for their efforts," Peskov added.



