DEATHS IN UKRAINES DNIPROPETROVSK AFTER RUSSIAN ATTACKS

Two people have been killed and two more injured in the south-eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk as a result of Russian drone attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said early on Thursday.



The drones struck the community of Vasylkivka in the east of the region, Hanzha said on Telegram. Fires broke out, one private house was destroyed and three others were damaged, while several cars and a power line were also hit.



Vasylkivka is less than 50 kilometres from the front line.



Once again, the city of Nikopol and the neighbouring communities came under drone and artillery fire overnight, according to Hanzha. Infrastructure objects and power lines were damaged.



Nikopol is located on the Dnipro River on the opposite side of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022, shortly after the start of the war.



The latest Russian attacks came as peace talks were set to resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with the United States serving as a mediator.