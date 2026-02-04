Former Israeli defense chief calls for safe shelters in case of war with Iran

Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman called on Wednesday for preparing safe shelters for millions of Israelis in case a war breaks out with Iran.

"We must prepare now and set up safe places for millions of people who do not have a safe shelter," Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, told local radio 103 FM.

He noted, however, that the decision to go to war with Iran lies with US President Donald Trump.

"We are at a stage where the State of Israel must calm down and wait," Lieberman said, adding that Israel has "little ability to influence President Trump, as he is the one who makes the fateful decisions."

Israel is closely monitoring the US military buildup in the region and is awaiting the outcome of planned US-Iran negotiations scheduled to begin on Friday.

Israel says it fears an Iranian missile attack if the US were to strike Iran.

Pressure from Washington and Tel Aviv on Tehran has intensified in recent weeks since the outbreak of anti-government protests in Iran in late December.

Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "rioters" and "terrorists" who carried out violent acts during the protests. Tehran has also vowed retaliation against any attack.

