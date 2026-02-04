Thousands displaced as massive fire sweeps through islet in southern Philippines

Thousands of people were displaced after a massive fire swept through an islet in southern Philippines.

The fire began at around 9.30 pm (1330GMT) Tuesday night, a native resident of Lamion, Bongao in Tawi-Tawi province of Bangsamoro region told Anadolu.

Local authorities have estimated more than 1,000 small houses caught fire while some 5,000 people were forced to flee to other places.

A video shared on US social media company Facebook by S/B F&M SeaJet page showed massive flames engulfing the region which has floating houses.

It took fire fighters more than four hours to douse the flames.

"The authorities are still investigating cause of the fire," said the resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

He said people on the island stock gasoline and other fuel items imported from Malaysia.

"It is common here as it is their livelihood. It can also be a reason for the massive fire which engulfed the region but the cause of the fire is yet to be established," said the resident.



