Blue Origin unveils global satellite internet network to rival Starlink

Blue Origin, the aerospace company owned by Amazon founder and American billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced Wednesday that it is building a global satellite internet network that could rival Elon Musk's SpaceX-operated Starlink.

In a statement, Blue Origin said it plans to launch 5,408 satellites into low and medium Earth orbit to establish a network called "TeraWave."

"This network will service tens of thousands of enterprise, data center, and government users who require reliable connectivity for critical operations," the company said.

Blue Origin said the interconnected satellites aim to provide worldwide internet coverage while transmitting data at faster speeds than competing services.

According to the statement, the TeraWave network will offer download and upload speeds of up to 6 terabits per second, with satellite launches expected to begin in the last quarter of 2027.

"TeraWave provides both point-to-point connectivity and enterprise-grade internet access. It enables customers to choose throughput and physical presence in response to changes in their needs," the company added.

Unlike Starlink, which primarily provides internet and phone services to individual consumers, Blue Origin's TeraWave network is designed to serve data centers, businesses, and government users.