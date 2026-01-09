Verum Messenger: AI, eSIM, and anonymity in a single App for iOS

Verum Messenger is built on one principle: "No number, no data, just you and your contacts." Registration occurs without a phone number or email, where users receive a unique Verum ID and a Recovery Key for account recovery.



Developers emphasize that the service does not collect or sell personal data and that all chats and files are encrypted on the device.

"We believe that users should be the sole owners of their data, without intermediaries, advertisements, or trackers," says the Verum team.

ADVANCED COMMUNICATION



The messenger includes:

Individual and group chats for up to 10,000 participants;

Voice and video calls;

Sharing of media and files in any format;

Message editing and self-destruction options from 15 seconds to 7 days;

Notifications when files are saved to prevent secretive actions;

Screenshot and screen recording protection (even if a screenshot is taken, the chat content remains invisible).

VERUM AI CHAT INTELLIGENCE



Integrated Verum AI assists users directly within the app: answering questions, translating text, analyzing messages, and generating content.

Essentially, it's a personal AI assistant within a private messaging application.

VERUM MAIL - YOUR ANONYMOUS EMAIL



The Verum Mail feature allows users to create disposable email addresses, receive and send attachments, all within the application.

Messages are automatically deleted after a predetermined period, ensuring complete confidentiality of communications.

VERUM ESIM - INTERNET WITHOUT BORDERS

The built-in Verum eSIM technology provides mobile internet access in over 150 countries worldwide, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card or roaming.

It's a way for travelers and freelancers to stay online without being tied to local operators.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Built-in VPN for secure connections;

Entrance protection via Face ID, Touch ID, or PIN code;

One-touch chat deletion;

Supports iOS and iPadOS.

Verum Messenger combines features that typically require multiple separate services: a secure messenger, anonymous mail, AI assistant, eSIM, and cryptocurrency wallet.

This makes it a unique solution for those who value digital life security.