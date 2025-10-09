GOOGLE TO INVEST $5.8B IN BELGIUMS AI, CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE IN NEXT 2 YEARS

Google to invest $5.8B in Belgium's AI, cloud infrastructure in next 2 years

Google announced a €5 billion ($5.8 billion) investment to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Belgium over the next two years.

"This includes expansions of our data center campuses in Saint-Ghislain and will add another 300 full time jobs," the US tech company said Wednesday a statement.

It also announced partnerships with energy firms such as Eneco, Luminus and Renner to support the development of new onshore wind farms and support the grid with clean energy.

Google highlighted that its dedication extends beyond infrastructure, stating that it is giving Belgians the free tools they need to prosper in an AI-driven economy and will support nonprofit organizations that offer low-skilled people free, useful AI training.

"This is an extraordinary time for European innovation and its digital and economic future. Google is deepening its roots in Belgium and investing in its residents to unlock significant economic opportunities for the country, helping to ensure it remains a leader in technology and AI," it added.

Google has a large data center in Saint-Ghislain, which it established with an investment of approximately €11 billion and employs 600 people.