Zelensky welcomes Trump ceasefire plan for Gaza as ‘step toward global security’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza, calling it a significant step toward achieving global peace and stability.

"It is important that the prospect of establishing lasting peace in the Middle East is drawing closer to being realized. This matters not only for that one region, but for the whole world," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"If violence and war are halted in one part of the world, global security increases for all."

He expressed gratitude to Trump and the US "for their leadership," adding: "We hope that global efforts will likewise be sufficient to achieve real peace for our country, in our region."

The Foreign Ministry also welcomed agreements reached between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages as part of the first phase of the ceasefire plan.

"Ukraine highly values the leadership of the United States and the personal role of President Donald Trump in mediating and seeking solutions that pave the way for ending the bloodshed, releasing hostages, and alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

The ministry noted the "important role and diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye" in reaching the deal.

It described the agreements as "an important first step toward long-term stabilization of the situation in the Middle East," which it said would strengthen international peace and security.

"We call on all parties to fully and conscientiously implement them," the statement said.

Trump announced early Thursday that Israel and Hamas had both agreed to the first phase of his Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes the release of hostages and an Israeli troop withdrawal to an agreed upon line. He thanked Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye for their mediation efforts.

On Sept. 29, he unveiled the 20-point plan that comprises the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.