Apple is testing 'Veritas,' a secret AI chatbot for Siri

This move is seen as preparation for Siri's long-awaited AI upgrade, coming amid increasing criticism that Apple is falling behind rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft in the AI race.

While Apple is known as a gadget-focused company, it has lagged in the AI competition. The "Apple Intelligence" update has had a limited impact, and the new version of Siri has been repeatedly delayed. The team under Tim Cook is now focusing on developing a more powerful AI assistant without compromising its commitment to user privacy.

VERITAS'S CAPABILITIES

According to Bloomberg, Veritas can process requests, maintain a natural conversation with the user, and review past interactions, similar to ChatGPT or Google Gemini. Apple employees are using Veritas to test Siri's new capabilities, which include:

Searching personal data stored on the device.

Performing in-app actions (like photo editing and file management).

Developing more fluid and natural dialogue.

By doing this, Apple aims to get quick feedback from employees, ensuring that Siri updates are useful before they reach consumers.

For now, there are no plans to release Veritas to the public. Experts say this means Apple is missing the chance to benefit from real-world user data. However, the company is prioritizing security and privacy by choosing to use the bot only for internal testing.