Japan plans to scale up artificial photosynthesis technology by 2040, aiming to convert carbon dioxide into fuel, as part of its decarbonization efforts, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

While Tokyo works to minimize CO2 emissions to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it hopes to also use the greenhouse gas as a "resource," along with water and sunlight, to produce energy through the next-generation technology that imitate natural photosynthesis.

Under the plan chalked out in early September, the Environment Ministry aims to further develop the technology over the next five years, with the process of splitting water and CO2 expected to be realized by 2030.

The CO2 derived in the process can be used in aviation fuel and raw materials for chemical products.

"Artificial photosynthesis is a pillar for building a decarbonized society, which will create new industries leveraging Japan's technologies and boost international competitiveness," Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao told reporters, following the release of the road map.

The government, he added, aims to achieve mass production of chemical materials using artificial photosynthesis by 2040, while improving efficiency and reducing costs to facilitate broader adoption.

The ministry is seeking 800 million yen ($5.4 million) in its budget request for the next fiscal year beginning in April to support the venture.