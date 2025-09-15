Turkish president marks anniversary of Baku’s liberation from occupation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday marked the anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, from enemy occupation.

In a social media post, Erdoğan congratulated the Azerbaijani people and paid tribute to those who fought in the city's liberation.

"I sincerely congratulate the anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, from enemy occupation," Erdoğan wrote.

He also commemorated Nuri Killigil Pasha, commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army, and "all our heroes," while extending "greetings and affection to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan."

On Sept. 15, 1918, an elite Ottoman force -- called the Caucasian Islamic Army under the leadership of Nuri Pasha (Killigil) -- was sent to Azerbaijan in the final months of World War I, right after Azerbaijan's plea to the Ottoman Empire.

Along with the Azerbaijani National Army and volunteer forces, the Caucasian Islamic Army liberated Baku from Armenian and Bolshevik occupation.