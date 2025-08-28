Nvidia posts upbeat financial results in second fiscal quarter as AI chip demand stays strong

US chip giant Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue Wednesday for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and projected that sales growth for the third quarter would remain above 50%.

Nvidia's net income soared 59% year-on-year in the fiscal second quarter to reach $26.42 billion, according to the company's financial results.

Its revenue also rose 56%, reaching $46.74 billion in the same period.

Diluted earnings per share were at $1.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $0.68 in the same period last fiscal year.

The financial results came in above market forecasts for the May to July period.

Nvidia forecasts approximately $54 billion in revenue for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026, plus or minus 2%, not including any H20 shipments to China.

Despite not selling any H20 chips to China during its fiscal second quarter, Nvidia still benefited from its H20 inventory by selling $650 million worth of the chips to a customer outside of China and releasing a $180 million profit from previously reserved stock.

The core of Nvidia's business is its data center division, where it sells graphics processor chips together with related solutions for connecting and utilizing them in bulk. The division's revenue reached $41.1 billion, a 56% increase from the same period last fiscal year.

Nvidia's Blackwell chip sales increased 17% from the first quarter. In May, Nvidia said that sales of its new product line had hit $27 billion, or roughly 70% of data center revenue.

"Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap — production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary," said CEO Jensen Huang.

"NVIDIA NVLink rack-scale computing is revolutionary, arriving just in time as reasoning AI models drive orders-of-magnitude increases in training and inference performance. The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center," Huang added.

The gaming branch of Nvidia announced sales of $4.3 billion, a 49% increase over the same period last fiscal year.

With revenue of $601 million for the quarter, a 32% increase on an annual basis, the company's robotics sector—which management has emphasized as a growth opportunity—remains a modest portion of Nvidia's business.

Nvidia also announced that an extra $60 billion in share repurchases, with no expiration date, had been approved by its board. The company spent $9.7 billion on stock repurchases during the quarter.





