Russia sees 52,000+ crimes on WhatsApp, Telegram

Over 52,000 crimes were committed via WhatsApp and Telegram in Russia this year, causing material damages exceeding 106 billion rubles (about 1.3 billion USD), according to reports.

Anton Nemkin, a member of the Russian State Duma's Information Policy Committee, told the TASS news agency that crimes committed through WhatsApp and Telegram have been on the rise. He noted that citizens have also been encouraged to commit various offenses, such as arson, via these platforms.

"Since the beginning of 2025, more than 52,000 crimes have been recorded, with total material damage exceeding 106 billion rubles," Nemkin stated.

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media announced restrictions on calls via WhatsApp and Telegram starting earlier this week, aimed at combating criminal activity.

In a statement on July 18, some Duma deputies, including Nemkin, called for banning WhatsApp, claiming the messaging app poses a threat to national security.