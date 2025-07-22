ESAS M-MATISSE MISSION AIMS TO SAFEGUARD FUTURE MARS LANDINGS

A proposed space mission currently under review by the European Space Agency (ESA) aims to lay the scientific groundwork for future human landings on Mars. Led by the UK, the project—named M-MATISSE—seeks to enhance the safety of crewed missions by thoroughly studying the Red Planet's space weather.

M-MATISSE (Mars Magnetosphere ATmosphere Ionosphere and Space-weather SciencE) plans to send two robotic orbiters to Mars. These spacecraft will investigate the planet's magnetosphere, ionosphere, and thermosphere, along with near-surface atmospheric and radiation levels.

If approved, this would be the first dedicated mission focused entirely on studying Mars' space weather across all layers.

EARLY WARNING SYSTEM FOR DANGEROUS MARS CONDITIONS

According to Dr. Beatriz Sánchez-Cano from the University of Leicester, the mission will explore how energy and particles from the Sun interact with Mars' atmosphere and surface. This knowledge is critical for predicting and mitigating radiation hazards in future manned missions.

"Understanding space weather on Mars is vital for both robotic and human missions. Our experience monitoring Earth's space weather has shown how serious these threats can be," Dr. Sánchez-Cano stated.

HENRI AND MARGUERITE: DUAL OBSERVERS OF MARS

The mission's two spacecraft will be named Henri and Marguerite. Henri will operate within Mars' plasma environment, while Marguerite will orbit farther out, monitoring regions heavily affected by solar wind.

This dual approach will allow simultaneous observation of solar wind impacts from both near and far distances, offering new insights into the evolution of Mars' atmosphere and its habitability potential.

The mission is currently being considered under ESA's "medium-class mission" program. M-MATISSE is one of three finalists, with a final decision expected in mid-2026.

If selected, the UK will lead all particle measurement instruments and the scientific data management center. This will enable the most precise ion, neutral, and electron measurements ever taken on Mars.

SHIELDING FUTURE MARS ASTRONAUTS

Beyond its scientific goals, the M-MATISSE mission aims to serve as a protective step for future Mars astronauts.

Accurately forecasting space weather on Mars is essential for identifying habitable zones and ensuring mission equipment can withstand harsh conditions. If approved, M-MATISSE will bring humanity a step closer to setting foot on Mars.