Italy urges renewed US-Iran talks on nuclear deal

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged renewed dialogue between the US and Iran on Tuesday to revive a stalled nuclear agreement.

"I had a new meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which I reiterated the importance of returning to the negotiating table. We hope for a resumption of dialogue with the US to reach a nuclear agreement that ensures the stability of the entire Middle East," Tajani wrote on X. "Italy is ready to take any action to facilitate dialogue US-Iran and cooperation with IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency."

Talks between Tehran and the US were being held through Omani mediators until Israel's surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day war. The attack came two days before a planned sixth round of negotiations in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Iran accused the US of complicity in the attack, which killed top Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists and civilians. The US also launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, claiming to have obliterated them. A ceasefire took effect June 24.

A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and three European countries, known as the E3 -- the UK, France and Germany -- is set for Friday in Istanbul.