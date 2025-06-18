Whatsapp launches discovery tools and paid promotions for channels

In a statement from Meta, the company said:

"Today, we're introducing new features in the Updates tab, which includes Channels and Status. For years, we've been exploring ways to help businesses grow on WhatsApp without interrupting personal conversations. We believe this is the right place to do that."

Thanks to the new directory structure, users can now discover channels more easily based on their country, popularity, or activity. These features build upon the Channels service launched globally in 2023 and are being expanded to over 150 countries. Meta aims to make in-app content more accessible to users.

With this update, companies can pay to promote their Channels within WhatsApp—marking the introduction of a new in-app advertising format. Meta has not yet disclosed details on pricing or targeting criteria.

Initially launched in Brazil and India, these paid promotion tools are already being used by firms in the retail, tourism, and media sectors. If successful, the model is expected to expand to the U.S. and European markets as well.