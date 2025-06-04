Smart pen developed to detect parkinson’s disease

Developed by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the pen features magnetic ink and a special tip that converts hand movements during writing into electrical signals. These signals are then analyzed by AI to detect markers associated with Parkinson's.

Handwriting is considered a complex process reflecting coordination between the brain and hand. Previous studies have shown that Parkinson's significantly affects handwriting. The newly developed pen can precisely measure these changes.

In tests, the researchers compared the handwriting of three Parkinson's patients with that of 13 healthy individuals, and the AI-supported pen was able to distinguish between them with over 95% accuracy.

Experts describe the device as a practical tool that could be widely used in the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.