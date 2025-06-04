Turkish defense minister highlights Türkiye’s key role in NATO

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Wednesday that Türkiye, with NATO's second-largest army, is among the top contributors to the alliance's operations and missions.

Güler, during his visit to Brussels for a NATO defense ministers meeting, stressed Türkiye's contributions to regional and global security are in line with NATO's strategic objectives.

He highlighted the importance of unity among allies, underlining that NATO must remain strong and coherent amid growing global tensions.

Güler stated that the Turkish Armed Forces successfully carried out its NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) command with full neutrality, transparency, and professionalism, and continues to contribute to regional stability as deputy commander, and will retake command in October.

He emphasized Türkiye's rising global influence, pointing to its active foreign policy, strong military, and advanced defense industry, stressing that the country has become an indispensable actor and a key player in the international security architecture.

Güler said member states should stand in solidarity with Türkiye in its long-standing and effective fight against terrorism.

The defense minister told personnel representing Türkiye at NATO headquarters that their role is an honor and a vital responsibility, urging them to uphold national values, strengthen cooperation with international partners, and maintain outstanding discipline and conduct at all times.